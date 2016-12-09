11,000 acres protected in honor of Indiana Bicentennial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE0 – The Department of Natural Resouces and the Bicentennial Commission announced Friday that more than 11,000 acres have been protected throughout the state. The land has been protected as part of the Bicentennial Nature Trust (BNT), a project that works to acquire land for conservation and recreation.

The BNT has completed 129 land acquisitions to date for a total of 11,096 acres statewide. The project aims to enhance public access to recreational trails, public hunting and fishing opportunities, wildlife observation, and conservation of fragile natural habitats. Partners include local park systems, land trusts, trails groups, and land-holding divisions of the DNR. More than 70 percent of BNT funds have been awarded to non-state partners, according to a press release from Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A list of approved projects and an interactive map can be found at www.in.gov/dnr/7577.htm.

For more information on the Bicentennial Commission, visit www.indiana2016.org .