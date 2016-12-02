Southbound I-69 near Coldwater Road reopens after crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple crashes on southbound I-69 in Allen County snarled traffic on the interstate during the morning commute. The crashes were cleared and the highway was reopened around 9:30 a.m.
A five vehicle non-injury crash took place just before 8 a.m. at the 314 mile marker, north of Coldwater Road. All three lanes of southbound I-69 had been closed, but one lane was opened shortly later.
Another crash took place at the 316 mile marker at Dupont Road.
Motorists were urged to exercise patience, caution and, if possible, to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.
Traffic was also impacted on I-469 where traffic is backed up as vehicles try to merge onto southbound I-69. Dupont Road was also seeing an increase in traffic because vehicles were being kept from getting onto I-69.
I-69 traffic mess on December 2, 2016
I-69 traffic mess on December 2, 2016 x
Latest Galleries
-
freezing rain
-
The Landing “before”
-
The Landing “before”
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Overnight Snowfall Monday night-Early Tuesday 2-6
-
Saturday Night Snowfall
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills