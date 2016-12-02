Southbound I-69 near Coldwater Road reopens after crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple crashes on southbound I-69 in Allen County snarled traffic on the interstate during the morning commute. The crashes were cleared and the highway was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

A five vehicle non-injury crash took place just before 8 a.m. at the 314 mile marker, north of Coldwater Road. All three lanes of southbound I-69 had been closed, but one lane was opened shortly later.

Another crash took place at the 316 mile marker at Dupont Road.

Motorists were urged to exercise patience, caution and, if possible, to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.

Traffic was also impacted on I-469 where traffic is backed up as vehicles try to merge onto southbound I-69. Dupont Road was also seeing an increase in traffic because vehicles were being kept from getting onto I-69.

I-69 traffic mess on December 2, 2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Traffic being diverted from I-69 onto Dupont Road as the result of a crash on December 2, 2016. Traffic backed up on Dupont Road as the result of multiple crashes on I-69 on the morning of December 2, 2016. Traffic backed up on Dupont Road as the result of multiple crashes on I-69 on December 2, 2016. A police car blocks traffic from entering the ramp to southbound I-69 from Dupont Road. Traffic backed up in the southbound lanes of I-69 between Coldwater Road and Dupont Road on the morning of December 2, 2016.