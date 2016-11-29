Downtown Fort Wayne ball drop set for New Year’s Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A first of its kind ball drop is set to take place in downtown Fort Wayne to usher in 2017. The event, announced on Tuesday, will feature music, fireworks and an LED tower to highlight the countdown to the New Year.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. at the Barrett McNagny parking lot located at 215 East Berry Street and will be hosted by WANE-TV’s own Alyssa Ivanson and Rob Lydick.

The event is free and open to all ages. Live entertainment will be provided by the Alicia Pyle Quartet Harmonic accompanied by DJ Neso. For more information, go to the Fort Wayne Ball Drop website. You can download the official flyer here.

The following is the schedule for the evening:

7 pm Doors Open

7:15 pm Live Entertainment (DJ Neso)

8 pm Opening Ceremony | Lighting of the Tower

8:15 pm Live Entertainment (Alicia Pyle Quartet)

9 pm Crowd Contest

9:15 pm Live Entertainment (APQ-Harmonic)

10 pm Crowd Contest

10:15 pm Live Entertainment (APQ-Harmonic)

11 pm Crowd Contest

11:15 pm Live Entertainment (APQ-Harmonic)

12 am Countdown to Ball Drop | Fireworks and NYE Celebration

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Map