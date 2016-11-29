Dozens of firefighters battle large house fire near Leo-Cedarville

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) An estimated 40 to 60 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a large house located northeast of Leo-Cedarville Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just after 1 p.m. to 15131 Klopfenstein Road, just north of Grabill Road and due east of S.R. 1, on a report of a structure fire. The fire was at a home set back a couple hundred yards off the road and was engulfed in flames when crews from Huntertown, Northeast, Woodburn, Spencerville and St. Joseph departments arrived. Multiple tankers were needed because there were no water lines nearby and over a thousand feet of hose was used to get water to the home.

According to the Northeast Fire chief, the fire wiped out the second story of the home. Many of the family’s belongings on the first floor were saved, but the home is a total loss. No one was home at the time the fire broke out, however a dog is believed to have died in the fire.

The homeowner, who is Amish, is a cousin of two young girls who had been killed in a hit-and-run buggy accident. He had been at a funeral for a third victim of that crash earlier in the day and returned home to find his house destroyed.

No other structures on the property were impacted by the fire and a cause has yet to be determined.