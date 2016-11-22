Southbound Lima Road at Northbrook Blvd. back open after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving multiple vehicles has forced the closure of southbound Lima Road at Northbrook Boulevard south of Dupont in Fort Wayne for several hours Tuesday. The crash took place at around 12:40 p.m. and at least two people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to information from the Fort Wayne Police Department, a truck was going north on Lima in the middle lane when the driver had to slam on the breaks. An SUV following the truck was unable to stop and crashed into the truck causing it to cross over into the southbound lanes where it collided with another SUV. Two people inside the pickup truck had to be extricated. One was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was also hospitalized with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

No other details were immediately available.