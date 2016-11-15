Thanksgiving travel period expected to be busiest since 2007

AURORA, Ill. (WANE) Low gas prices are just one of the reasons AAA anticipates a busy Thanksgiving travel period for 2016. The period lasts from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27.

AAA expects nearly 1.1 million people to travel 50 miles or more in Indiana which is a 2.1 percent increase from 2015. A vast majority, or 980,000 of those travelers, are expected to reach their destination by highway with 79,000 traveling by air.

AAA attributes the increase in Thanksgiving travel to improvements in the economy during the second half of the year, including rising wages, increased consumer spending, overall strength in consumer confidence and low gas prices.

The most popular destinations this Thanksgiving, based on AAA.com bookings, are:

Las Vegas, Nevada San Francisco, California San Diego, California Orlando, Florida New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Anaheim, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington