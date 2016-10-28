The DOs and DON’Ts of voting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County is averaging 750 to 800 early voters each day. Recently, people have been confronted and asked to leave the polls for wearing clothing that identifies their support of a particular candidate. It’s called electioneering and it could keep you from casting your vote.

Electioneering is defined as taking part actively in the activities of an election campaign of a politician.

Director of Allen County Elections Beth Dlug told NewsChannel 15 there are several DOs and DON’Ts, including electioneering that voters should be aware of before they show up to the polls to cast a ballot.

“It’s an opinion-free zone in the voting area so any expression of support for a candidate or a question that might be on the ballot is not allowed,” Dlug said.

Otherwise, Dlug says voting has gone pretty smoothly so far. But reminds voters to only bring the simple things, like your glasses.

“We had several people that have gotten behind the booth and the can’t see the ballot because they forgot their glasses,” Dlug said.

Aside from showing up to the polls wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat or Clinton button, there are many things voters can do, which may be surprising. For example, with wait times ranging from 20 minutes to an hour, a lot of people are pleased that you can bring your cell phone or other electronics.

“Some people like to use those while they’re standing in line waiting so those are perfectly acceptable,” Dlug said.

You can also take a selfie at the polling booth. There was a law in Indiana in 2015 which made it illegal to take a picture in the voting booth but it was overturned. Although you may want to make sure your ballot is not visible in the photo.

“Poll workers are not going to stop you from taking a picture inside the booth but that is only for your use,” Dlug said. “You cannot show that to someone without breaking the law and it is a felony to do so.”

For a list of voting locations and times in Allen County, visit Allen County Election Board.