Fire chief suffers severe burns in sawmill fire

SOUTH MILFORD, Ind. (WANE) The chief of the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department suffered severe burns while fighting a fire at a South Milford sawmill early Tuesday.

Fire crews were called around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to Tri-State Hardwood along State Road 3 in South Milford on a report of a fire there. Crews arrived to find a fire in a storage silo at the sawmill.

Stroh Fire Department Assistant Chief Finley Conley told NewsChannel 15 on Wednesday that Chief Tyler Terry suffered 1st and 2nd degree burns on his hands and arms and 1st degree burns to his face while fighting the fire. He was taken to the St. Joseph Regional Burn Center for treatment, Conley said.

Conley said he spoke to Terry, who indicted he may be released from the hospital in a couple of days.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Stroh Fire Chief Tyler Terry, his family, and the SVFD as he recovers from burns sustained at a fire Tues. — LaGrange Co. Sheriff (@LaGrange_Co_Shf) October 26, 2016

It’s not clear how Terry was burned. A sawmill employee also suffered 1st degree burns in the fire, but that person was treated and released, Conley said.

Conley said firefighters were at the sawmill until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.