IPFW restructuring moving forward with elimination of several degrees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) IPFW students received an email from the school Tuesday notifying them of an update to recommendations regarding programs and degrees offered by the institution.

Geology, Philosophy and Women’s Studies programs will be eliminated as of January 1, 2017. That’s in addition to changes previously announced by administrators as part of the University Strategic Alignment Process or USAP which is intended to make sure the university is “meeting the needs of our students, our community, and our region both today and in the years to come.”

According to the email, academic deans will work with various staff members to establish a plan for students currently enrolled in programs slated for elimination to complete their coursework. It has not yet been determined how far along in a program a student must be in order for them to be able to complete the program.

Many faculty members and students are not pleased with the direction USAP is taking the university. A Facebook page called “Not in Our Future: Students Against USAP” has been created.

A complete list of the recommendations can be found here.