Moped rider killed in crash with semi

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A moped rider was killed early Tuesday after he ran a stop sign and slammed into a semi along U.S. 33 just southeast of Decatur.

Police responded to a crash along U.S. 33 at Salem Road around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. An Indiana State Police alert said the crash involved a semi tractor-trailer. A dispatcher told NewsChannel 15 a motorcycle was involved.

Investigators told NewsChannel 15, though, that a moped rider was headed south on Salem Road when it ran the stop sign at U.S. 33 and crashed into the side of a westbound semi. The moped rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator was only identified as a male.

Indiana State Police, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and Decatur Police were on the scene. Crews closed U.S. 33 from Salem Road to U.S. 27. The highway was reopened just before 11 a.m.