Good Samaritans rescue man after UTV crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) Police said a crew of Good Samaritans helped to free a man from beneath a utility task vehicle that he crashed in Huntington on Monday.

Indiana Conservation Officer Corporal Rodney Clear said police and medics were called around 2 p.m. Monday to a stretch of C.R. 200 East, just north of C.R. 400 North, on a report of a UTV crash. There, Clear said 73-year-old Jerry L. Landrum of Huntington was northbound on 200 East when he struck a small culvert next to the roadway and was thrown from the UTV. Landrum then became pinned underneath the vehicle.

Before emergency personnel arrived, four Good Samaritans lifted the UTV off of Landrum, according to Clear. Landrum was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of shoulder and rib injuries.