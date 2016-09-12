Woodburn teen dies after dirt bike crash in Ohio

SWANTON, Ohio (WANE) A 16-year-old boy from Woodburn died Sunday after he crashed his dirt bike at a track near Toledo according to a police report from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Osborn was riding a dirt bike at MX Express at approximately 4:30 p.m. when according to a witness he lost control of the motorcycle after going over and jump. Osborn was thrown from the bike after it swerved left and hit a tree. Osborn was conscious when emergency crews arrived to attend to him, however he lost consciousness and was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center for emergency surgery. He passed away shortly after 6 p.m.

Investigators are working to compile an accident report and they have taken the dirt bike Osborn was riding into their possession.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of Osborn’s death.