9/9 NECC Extended Highlights

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 20 Eastside won a key NECC small division game Friday night in Butler, beating Churubusco 28-6.

Keezan Jarrard rushed 22 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Conner Dove was 10-of-20 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown while adding 88 yards and a score on the ground. Garrett Horn paced Busco with 24 carries and 121 yards rushing while Nash Wood returned a kickoff 68 yards for a score.

At Memorial Field Garrett moved to 4-0 on the season with a 50-21 win over Lakeland. Cameron Smith rushed 23 times for 223 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Railroaders while quarterback Tanner Burns was 10-for-21 for 167 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns. Eli Wallace led Lakeland with 27 carries for 184 yard and a touchdown while Lawton Yoder added two TDs on the ground.

Angola moved to 3-1 on the season as the Hornets bested conference rival West Noble 37-17. The Hornets will now travel to Lakeland next Friday night. West Noble, who falls to 1-3, will be at home next week against Fairfield.

2A no. 12 Whitko improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in TRC play with a 57-14 win over Rochester. The Wildcats rushed for 431 yards as a team as Garrett Elder led the way with six carries for 198 yard and four touchdowns. Hunter Reed added 106 yards and two scores. Whitko will be at Tippecanoe Valley next week.