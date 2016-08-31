Be a tourist in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne has announced the date and venues for the 2016 edition of Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown. The popular event offers free admission to a number of area attractions for five hours on a Sunday in September. Paper passport booklets which identify and summarize each participating venue are available for pick up at local Kroger and Old National Bank locations or may be downloaded.

Sunday, September 11, from noon to 5:00 p.m. locals can rediscover up to 16 of Fort Wayne’s museums and attractions. Pick up or download a passport (one is sufficient for entire party) and choose your adventure. Three venues are new and two celebrate Indiana’s Bicentennial. One is also a 9/11 Anniversary Memorial Event, to recognize the fifteenth commemoration of those who were lost.

List of participating venues:

African/African-American Historical Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Artlink

Bicentennial Event at the Allen County Public Library (Main Library)

Cathedral Museum

Embassy Theatre

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

Historic Fort Wayne (The Old Fort)

History Center

Bicentennial Trolley Tour

Fort Wayne Museum of Art

Parkview Field

Science Central

University of Saint Francis Downtown

The Lincoln Tower

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

WANE-TV is a proud sponsor of Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.

For more information, call 260-424-3700 or click on this link to Visit Fort Wayne online.