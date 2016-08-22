16 Fort Wayne attractions to open for free in honor of 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne residents will once again be given the opportunity to “be a tourist” in the city and gain free admission into 16 area attractions.

Visit Fort Wayne has organized a city-wide event “Be A Tourist in Your Own Hometown,” which will allow residents holding a “passport” to visit 16 area attractions, for free on Sunday, September 11.

Free passports can be picked up at any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank.

Passport holders will be able to enjoy tours through the Allen County Courthouse and Embassy Theatre, visit nature at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and experience hands-on fun at Science Central.

In addition, a special 9/11 Memorial Service will be held, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Parkview Field.

For more information and to view the full list of attractions, visit Visit Fort Wayne.