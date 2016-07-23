Tornado sirens activated by computer error

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency Management officials in Steuben County said tornado sirens were activated across the county Saturday afternoon.

The sirens blasted around 1 p.m.

Steuben County EMA Director Randy Brown said county and Angola city dispatchers did not active the warnings. Further investigation revealed they were tripped because of a computer error.

Steuben County’s siren maintenance company is working to correct the problem.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Steuben County EMA office at (260) 668-1000 ext. 3400.