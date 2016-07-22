Body of missing woman found in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WANE) The body of a missing Rockford, Ohio woman was discovered Thursday morning in a wooded area of a Celina, Ohio office park.

Just before 11 a.m., a Celina Police officer came across a woman’s body in woods near the east end of Industrial Drive in Celina.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Sondra M. Thatcher of Rockford, Ohio. Police said she had not been seen since Monday and officers were actively searching for her after her family raised concerns about her welfare.

Thatcher’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, police said.

No other details were released. It’s not clear whether foul play was suspected in Thatcher’s death or what condition her body was in when it was discovered.

Celina, Ohio is 50 miles from Fort Wayne.