Zunica, Belen blasts not enough for TinCaps

GRAND CHUTE, Wisc. – The TinCaps fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwuakee Brewers), 14-6, on Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.

The final score belies how Fort Wayne (9-17, 45-51) once led 5-0. The TinCaps scored five runs with two outs in the top of the third inning against right-hander Jordan Yamamoto (W, 5-5). Second baseman Peter Van Gansen and catcher Austin Allen both delivered RBI singles before first baseman Brad Zunica crushed a three-run homer. Zunica is tied for the league-lead with 13 home runs.

Wisconsin (13-13, 47-49) wasted little time in rallying. The Rattlers plated four in the home third and then exploded for eight runs in the fourth.

Anderson Espinoza, San Diego’s newly acquired top prospect from the Red Sox, worked the first three innings for the TinCaps. He faced the minimum in the first and then worked his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second. In the third, though, he allowed four runs with two outs. The 18-year-old from Venezuela threw 56 pitches (38 strikes). He struck out one and walked two, while allowing seven hits — six of which were singles. Blake Rogers (L, 1-3) followed Espinoza out of the bullpen.

Third baseman Carlos Belen provided Fort Wayne’s only other run in the sixth with a solo home run.

Next Game

Thursday, July 21 @ Wisconsin (8:05 p.m. EST) TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jerry Keel Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Diaz

