Police say pair jumped Ohio zoo fence to play “Pokemon Go”

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say two people in Ohio have been arrested while playing “Pokemon Go” after they climbed over a fence at the Toledo Zoo.

The pair was arrested early Thursday after they were spotted on a zoo security camera.

Police say the two went over a fence near the zoo’s tiger enclosure in search of the smartphone game’s cartoon monsters.

Officers say the pair was walking through the zoo when they were caught. Both were charged with criminal trespass.

Twenty-five-year old Robin Bartholomy and 26-year-old Adrian Crawford, both of Toledo, are due in court Friday.

Court records do not list attorneys for them. A message seeking comment was left with Crawford. There was no telephone listing for Bartholomy.

