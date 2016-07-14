Doppler 15 Fury Forecast

A storm system passing to our north will bring us some clouds this morning but high pressure approaching the Midwest this afternoon should allow for some breaks of sunshine later today. Melting will continue with highs on track to reach the middle 30s today. We’ll see partly cloudy skies this evening before clouds thicken overnight. Lows will dip into the lower 20s by early Friday.

Clouds linger into Friday, with most of the day staying quiet. Highs will reach the middle 30s. By Friday evening, an approaching storm system will bring some precipitation to the area. With temperatures near freezing, some snow, sleet, and rain will be possible overnight into early Saturday. Just a dusting of accumulation is expected for most of our viewing area, though up to 1″ may be possible in LaGrange and Steuben counties (where it will be cooler).

Watch out for icy spots early on Christmas Eve! Any scattered rain/snow mix will come to an end around daybreak, then we’re left with a mostly dry Christmas Eve. Highs are on track to reach the upper 30s. Temps continue to climb on Christmas Day with highs in the middle 40s. An isolated rain shower may be possible late in the day, but most should stay dry. Rain will be likely by Christmas night and especially on Monday with highs soaring into the upper 50s.

Today: Morning clouds, then some breaks of sun during the afternoon.

High: 36°

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 22°

Winds: SW 1-5 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers possible by evening.

High: 34°

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Light accumulations possible north.

Low: 31°

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Related Links