Boys arrested with BB guns ordered to write about Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two boys arrested with BB guns in a park have been ordered to write essays about Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old who had a pellet gun when he was fatally shot by Cleveland police outside a recreation center.

Cleveland.com reports the boys were 12 and 15 at the time of the incident and admitted to disorderly conduct. Police in Parma say they responded to reports of two kids with guns in a park pavilion in February and surveillance video captured the two brothers surrendering to police.

The judge asked both boys if they knew about Tamir’s case and told them they’re putting themselves at risk. Both have been ordered to write the judge a report comparing their case to Tamir’s.

The boys are due back in court on Aug. 19.

