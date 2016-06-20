Some charter schools close in wake of Ohio reform law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s new charter school reform laws seem to be blocking poor-performing schools from finding new backers to keep them open.

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the state Department of Education says 11 charter schools this year lost their sponsors’ support. That puts them in danger of closing if they can’t find a new backer.

The schools have been searching since January, but haven’t found new organizations to authorize and oversee them. The six schools that asked for state backing were all rejected.

The schools are in a dire position after the new law that blocks schools dropped by a sponsor due to poor performance from signing on with another. This is also the first year the state can reject applications from schools with bad academic records.

