Autistic teen receives more than 10,000 cards after plea

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s plea for people to send cards to her autistic cousin has resulted in a flood of more than 10,000 greetings from strangers.

Rebecca Guildford, of Oxford, posted a picture to Facebook of her cousin, 18-year-old Hallee Sorenson of Bangor, Maine, sitting alone in a bowling alley last year for a birthday party that she said no one attended.

Guildford posted on Facebook asking for people to make Sorenson’s 19th birthday memorable by sending her cards. The post was shared more than 200,000 times. Guildford says the response has been uplifting and overwhelming.

Sorenson turns 19 next month. Her family is planning a private gathering.

