Police ID woman, 50, shot in apparent drive-by

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The woman critically hurt in a drive-by shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side on Tuesday has been identified.

Maria Ramirez, 50, remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, Fort Wayne Police said Wednesday.

Ramirez was shot inside a home at 4507 Anthony Wayne Drive, near Capitol Avenue, just after noon Tuesday in what police described as a drive-by. According to investigators, a car drove by the home and someone opened fire. Police spokesman Michael Joyner said several shell casings were found in the middle of the streets which led detectives to believe the shooting was a drive-by. Officers at the scene marked at least 12 shell casings in the roadway while witnesses told NewsChannel 15 that they heard possibly 10 shots.

Joyner said witnesses reported seeing a vehicle speed away but he added that investigators were working to confirm that information. A description of that car was not provided.

Joyner said at least four people were inside the home with the woman when shots rang out. None of the others were hurt but a family dog inside the home was struck and killed by gunfire, Joyner said.

Detectives have not determined a motive behind the shooting and do not have a suspect.

Anyone with any information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).