Former GOP senator and Ohio Gov. George Voinovich dies

“To his wife Janet, his children and his many grandchildren, my family sends our condolences and heartfelt prayers at this difficult time, and on behalf of Ohio I send my gratitude for sharing this wonderful, dynamic man with us for so many years.”

“He was a unifier who thought outside the box, never gave up and worked hard for the ideas he believed in up until the very end of his life. Thanks to that leadership he saved Cleveland, governed Ohio compassionately and responsibly and was a candid voice for reason in the U.S. Senate. I am proud to have known him and grateful for what he did for our state and nation.

“I am very saddened today by the passing of my friend George Voinovich. I respected him greatly and had a deep affection for him. His love for our state and his hometown of Cleveland was only surpassed by his love for his family and his wife Janet. He was guided by two ideas: love God and love your neighbor, and by faithfully applying them throughout his life he helped Ohioans see how much they could accomplish by working together.

Voinovich spent 12 years in the Senate, leaving in 2011. He previously served two terms as Ohio’s governor and a decade as mayor of Cleveland, which he helped pull out of default.

Voinovich preached frugality in his personal and public life and occasionally bucked the GOP establishment. He opposed the size of former President George W. Bush’s tax cuts and later questioned Bush’s war strategy in Iraq.

His wife, Janet, says Voinovich died peacefully in his sleep early Sunday. The Republican had delivered public remarks Friday at a 25th Slovenian Independence Day event at Cleveland City Hall. He was a delegate to the Republican National Convention coming to Cleveland next month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. senator and two-time Ohio Gov. George Voinovich has died at home in Cleveland. He was 79.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued a statement Sunday morning on Voinovich’s passing. He said,

“Fran and I are heartbroken by the news of George’s death. Our hearts go out to his beloved wife Janet, their children, and their grandchildren.

“George Voinovich was a good person — a good man. He was a man of deep religious faith, and it was that faith that guided him in his decisions. He truly lived his belief that with God, all things are possible.

“He believed that his calling was to serve others — his city, community, and country — through his work in government. He also believed that everyone had God-given gifts, and that we all need to use our gifts to help others. He often talked about his mother, Josephine, who volunteered at the library at St. Aloysius well into her 80s to serve the children there.

“George was a mentor to me, but he was also my friend. I was honored to serve as his Lieutenant Governor and had the great opportunity to watch him lead and see first-hand his management skills.

“He was a tireless worker. George took home work every night and on the weekends. His administrative style and philosophy were to hire good people, hold them accountable, but let them run their departments.

“George was the long-time mayor of Cleveland — a city kid, but he loved the Ohio State Fair! He loved being with the 4-H kids, working the bidders at the Sale of Champions, staying overnight with a farm family, and being a part of Ohio’s great agriculture community. After he left the Governor’s Office, he would continue to come to the Ohio State Fair with grandkids every summer. He was so proud of the Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center on the Fairgrounds.

“George took great pride in sharing Ohio’s unique places with others. He had a passion for promoting Ohio tourism — from the banks of the Ohio River to the shores of Lake Erie. He loved our state.

“George and Janet had a true partnership. They were best friends, and she was everything to him. He would often say that Janet was God’s greatest gift to him.

“He loved his family fiercely and nothing mattered to him more — nothing. He would get so excited talking about his grandkids, especially.

“Ohio lost a true leader, visionary, and statesman today.”