IPFW knocks off ORU, advances to Summit League title game

TULSA, Okla. – No. 3 IPFW scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 come-from-behind victory past No. 1 Oral Roberts University Thursday night in the 2016 Summit League Baseball Championship at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Senior Kendall Whitman had two hits and two RBIs for the Mastodons (33-24) against the host Golden Eagles (35-19), while redshirt-senior Shane Trevino added two RBIs, as well. IPFW advances to the tournament championship for the second-straight year, and will play either No. 1 Oral Roberts or No. 4 South Dakota State on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. ET in Oklahoma. A second title game on Saturday, if necessary in the double-elimination tourney, would take place at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

IPFW scored two runs in the first inning for an early 2-0 advantage. ORU tied the contest at 2-2 with a pair of runs in the third inning. The Mastodons answered with a run in the third, as well, to lead 3-2, but the Golden Eagles added another run in the fourth inning to tie it again at 3-3. IPFW went back in front, 4-3, with a run in the fifth inning, before ORU plated two more runs in the sixth inning to lead for the first time at 5-4. IPFW, however, rallied late for the second consecutive day with two runs in the eighth inning for its second-straight come-from-behind triumph … the 12th-straight win for the Mastodons and their 20th win in the last 25 games, while the 33 wins are a new school record, as well.

In the first, senior Brandon Soat (2-4, RBI) got things started with an opposite field solo home run down the left field line for his fifth homer this season. Whitman (2-5, 2 RBIs) flied out to left field, before redshirt-senior Greg Kaiser (3-4) tripled off the base of the wall in right field. Trevino (0-2, 2 RBIs) followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to score Kaiser, before redshirt-sophomore Brock Logan (1-4) popped up to the catcher in foul territory to end the inning.

In the second, senior Evan VanSumeren (0-3) popped up to shortstop, before classmate Jonathan Valenzuela-Reece (1-4) singled to right center field, but was left on base after redshirt-sophomore Shannon Baker (1-3) popped up to shortstop and junior Jackson Boyce (1-4) grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.

In the third, Soat doubled down the right field line, and after Whitman struck out swinging, Kaiser singled off the foot of the pitcher to advance Soat to third base. Trevino followed with another sacrifice fly, this time to left field, to plate Soat, but Kaiser was caught attempting to steal second base to end the inning.

In the fourth, Logan singled to right field and VanSumeren was hit by a pitch, but Valenzuela-Reece grounded into a double play … third base to second base to first base. With Logan on third and two outs, Baker worked a 10-pitch at bat before being called out on strikes to end the inning.

In the fifth, Boyce reached base courtesy of a fielding error at second base and advanced to second via a sacrifice bunt by Soat. Whitman promptly followed with a run-scoring double down the right field line to score Boyce, and Kaiser was hit by a pitch … prompting a pitching change for ORU. Trevino walked with one out to load the bases for Logan, who struck out swinging, and VanSumeren flied out to right field to end the inning, stranding the three baserunners.

In the sixth, Valenzuela-Reece grounded out to second base, before Baker singled to left field and Boyce reached via another fielding error at second base. Soat grounded out to first base to advance both runners into scoring position, but Whitman struck out looking to end the inning.

In the seventh, Kaiser reached on an infield single to second base, but Trevino flied out to left field, Logan flied out to right field and VanSumeren grounded out to second base.

In the eighth, Valenzuela-Reece popped up to second base, before Baker was hit by a pitch. Boyce followed with a single up the middle that prompted another pitching change. Soat struck out swinging, however, Whitman hit an RBI single to right field to score Baker with the game-tying run. Kaiser reached on a fielding error at shortstop that allowed Boyce to score the go-ahead and game-winning run. Trevino struck out swinging to end the inning.

Senior Trevor Storie started for IPFW and pitched the first 6.0 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, all earned, with four strikeouts and two walks. Junior Jordan Martin (3-0) tossed 2.0 innings of scoreless relief for the mound win, yielding one hit with no strikeouts and no walks. Redshirt-junior Jake Weber (13) tossed the final scoreless inning for his team-best 13th save, and second in two games, retiring all three batters he faced. The 13 saves are also a season record for Weber.

ORU was led offensively by Michael Hungate (1-3, 2 RBIs) with a hit and two RBIs, including a home run. Trevor McCutchin (3-3) pitched 3.0 innings of relief in defeat, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned, with two strikeouts and one walk.