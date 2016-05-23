East Allen U. to-be grads parade at elementary school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The charter class at East Allen University will soon graduate, but on Monday, the soon-to-be graduates paraded.

The class visited Prince Chapman Academy on Monday – in caps and gowns – to walk the halls of the school as the elementary students cheered. The graduates also spoke to students about why hard work is important.

East Allen University was forged from a partnership between East Allen County Schools and Vincennes University. Students can achieve a minimum of a Core 40 diploma and earn an associate’s degree while still in high school.

East Allen University officially graduates June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at IPFW.