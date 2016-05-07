The History Center’s May exhibit focuses on common household items

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The telephone has been connecting people from household to household since it was first introduced. In May, the Fort Wayne History Center is focusing on common household items as part of its year-long bicentennial exhibit.

May’s exhibit features common everyday stories and items that were used throughout the generations.

History Center Executive Director Todd Pelfrey shared two special artifacts from involving telephone service in Fort Wayne. He brought the oldest telephone in its collection and the original phone book from Fort Wayne, printed in 1879. The book featured only one page with 54 original subscribers.

“The telephone wasn’t really popular in its early years,” Pelfrey said. “The [phonebook’s] company folded after a few months and it was two whole years until we saw telephone service again.”

The exhibit can be seen all through May as part of the History Center’s Bicentennial Legacy Project. To learn more about the exhibit and the Bicentennial Project, click on the video above.

The History Center is located at 302 East Berry Street in downtown Fort Wayne. It is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday (and the first Sunday of the month). Admission: $6 per adult (ages 18 to 64), $4 per senior (age 65+) or youth (ages 3 to 17), free for children age 2 and under.