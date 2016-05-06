Fort Wayne man arrested on sexual misconduct charges

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Authorities arrested a man on sexual misconduct charges Thursday after police investigated allegations he had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, David William Dean Blanton, 19, of Fort Wayne was arrested at booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on preliminary felony charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and a $10,250 bond. Deputies said Blanton had sexual intercourse on at least one occasion with the teenage girl.