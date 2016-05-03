Jaylon Smith visits Bishop Luers; donates autographed jersey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jaylon Smith returned to his alma mater Bishop Luers on Tuesday for an assembly with students and teachers.

The new Dallas Cowboy thanked the Luers community for their support throughout his college career. The former Notre Dame star also donated an autographed Notre Dame jersey. After his speech he led the school in their fight song.

On Tuesday he also announced that he will wear No. 54 with the Cowboys. No. 9, his college and high school number, is already worn by Quarterback Tony Romo.

Jaylon says he will head down to Dallas in a couple of days and continue his rehab with the Cowboys team physicians.