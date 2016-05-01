FWCS Officials urge voters to pass $130 million referendum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On election day, Fort Wayne Community Schools is hoping voters say yes to a $130 million referendum. District officials said – if approved – won’t raise property taxes but will fund necessary upgrades at 42 of the district’s buildings.

It calls for major infrastructure jobs costing $107 million at 10 schools: Glenwood Park, Lindley, Nebraska, Price, St. Joseph Central, Washington Center and Waynedale elementary schools; Lane and Shawnee middle schools and Northrop High School. Other projects include enhanced security at 25 buildings, fully air conditioning every district school, window and roof replacement and other improvements.

FWCS’s Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend stopped by First News to talk about the referendum. To view her full interview, click on the video above. Election day is Tuesday May 3.