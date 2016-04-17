Man’s torso recovered from White River in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis firefighters have recovered what appears to be a man’s torso from the White River in downtown Indianapolis.

Police and firefighters were sent to the bank of the river just north of the Indianapolis Zoo after boaters found the torso Sunday morning.

Firefighters brought the torso to shore.

Police say no identification or information was available including race or age or how the torso ended up in the water.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will investigate this case until a determination is made on cause and manner of death. Police say the coroner’s office will make a positive identification at the appropriate time.