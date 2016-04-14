Ex-Batesville mayor on probation for patronizing prostitute

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A former southeastern Indiana mayor has been sentenced to one year on probation after pleading guilty to patronizing a prostitute.

Former Batesville Mayor Richard Fledderman entered the plea Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say Fledderman paid Randy Wigle-Stevens for sex last June and that Wigle-Stevens had threatened to go public unless Fledderman paid him off. Wigle-Stevens was sentenced last month to 908 days on probation after pleading guilty to charges of prostitution, intimidation and not disclosing his HIV-positive status to Fledderman.

The 61-year-old Fledderman issued a statement Wednesday saying he regrets his actions and is sorry for the hurt he has caused his family in the community 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He says he’s focusing on moving forward with his family.

Fledderman resigned as mayor after his arrest.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.