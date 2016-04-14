Digital technology combined in three ways improves vision

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne optical center is the first in the nation to offer complete digital eye care called the ClearVu experience.

Longe Optical on West Jefferson combines three types of technology: a digital eye examination, digital eyeglass fitting, and digital lenses that are custom made on-site.

The first part of the process involves the digital eye exam, which can map a patients eye in 60 seconds. Secondly, a precise measurement of a patient’s face is taken so that glasses fit properly and are comfortable. The third part of the process is the production of HD lenses that provide sharper images, brighter colors, and up to a 40% larger field of vision.

“The end game for the patient is that they’re going to see sharper and clearer and have a better quality of life. If you’ve been shopping for a tv lately, you’ve seen the 4K tv and this would be the next step in eye care – of giving you a 4K prescription,” explained Stuart May, General Manager of Longe Optical.

The ClearVu Experience will also be available at Longe’s three other locations in Fort Wayne soon.