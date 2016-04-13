Police: Heavy ammunition, bullet-proof vest stolen from vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole an extensive amount of ammunition and tactical gear out of a vehicle near-downtown late Tuesday.

Around 11:45 p.m., police received a report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked along the 1400 block of St. Marys Avenue. According to a police report, someone stolen six AR-15 magazines, 40 rounds of .223 ammunition, 25 rounds of .308 ammunition, 15 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, a bullet-proof vest, a three-pouch belt to carry additional magazines and a case.

The vehicle was unlocked, according to the report.

Police described the suspect as a thin man, dressed in a dark oversized jacket with a hood and dark jeans. He reportedly ran off south through an alley carrying a case from the vehicle.

Anyone with any information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.