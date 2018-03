FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After two days off the Komets got back to the ice Tuesday morning to prepare for their upcoming first round series with Cincinnati.

The best-of-seven series starts Friday night in Fort Wayne with the puck dropping for game one at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

The second-seeded Komets and seventh-seeded Cyclones met 10 times during the regular season with each team winning five.

