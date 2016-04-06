Early test leaves Indy 500 drivers confident cars are safer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ed Carpenter and James Hinchcliffe left Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday more confident about the cars they’ll race in May.

A new rear-wing flap should prevent cars from going airborne, as Carpenter experienced 11 months ago. New suspension parts should prevent drivers from getting gouged, which happened to Hinchcliffe last year at Indy and left him with a life-threatening injury. And as everyone tries to figure out what impact the new aerodynamic package might make, Carpenter and Hinchcliffe believe the racing will be safer.

Hinchcliffe was on the track for the first time since his frightening crash last May. A quick-acting medical team saved his life after a broken part pierced his upper leg.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.