Komets clinch Midwest Division title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets upended the visiting Indy Fuel Saturday night 5-2 in front of 7,193 at the Memorial Coliseum and clinched their first ECHL division championship. Fort Wayne improves to 39-21-8 and 86 points with four games remaining in the 2015-16 regular season.

By snagging the Midwest Division title the Komets are guaranteed home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2016 Kelly Cup playoffs. The first round, a best-of-seven series, will open in Fort Wayne with games 1 and 2 next Friday, April 15 at 8pm and Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm. Fort Wayne’s opponent is yet to be determined.

Saturday night the Komets spotted the Fuel a goal before Garrett Meurs solved Indy goaltender Terry Shafer on a break away to finish the first period with the Komets and Fuel knotted at 1-1. The Komets came out in the second frame and notched a pair by Kyle Thomas and Leo Thomas to send the game into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead. Then the Komets opened the third stanza with two more goals by Shawn Szydlowski and Paul Crowder before Indy answered with their second of the game at 17:34 to complete the scoring with the Komets taking the victory 5-2.

Spencer Martin earned the win in the Fort Wayne net stopping 29 of 31 shots and improved to 9-8-1 in his 17th Fort Wayne start of the year. Shafer suffered the loss in his first pro start making 29 saves on 34 shots.

-Scoresheet-

The Komets will host the Evansville IceMen Sunday at 5pm and will cap the regular season slate with a home game next Wednesday against Quad City at 7:30pmn before traveling to Indy Friday, April 8 for a 7:35pm start. The Komets will host their season finale Saturday, April 9 when the Indy Fuel return for a 7:30pm faceofff.