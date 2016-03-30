Historic Waterloo depot moved to ‘significant’ spot – Amtrak platform

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – The historic Waterloo depot building on Wednesday was moved to its new location, where it will host Amtrak passengers in a position that town officials have said will play a “significant role” in the DeKalb County town’s future.

The sun-up, two-block move of the 132-year-old depot was performed by a crew with Wolfe House and Building Movers in less than two hours. It was transferred from a nearby park to the existing Amtrak boarding area so passengers can use it.

A more permanent passenger facility, upgraded from the current bus hut shelter, was needed.

Waterloo’s Amtrak station has the third highest ridership in Indiana, with more than 22,000 passengers in 2014 alone. With that level of traffic, the town has long been unsatisfied with the bus hut shelter that has greeted passengers.

The relocated depot is just the start, too. Thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to pay for the $1.82 million rehabilitation of the stop, in addition to the depot relocation, the town will lay a new larger parking lot and sidewalks, and install new street lighting, landscaping, roadway resurfacing and curbs. A modern electronic Passenger Information Display System will be installed to update Amtrak riders with train arrival times and provide free wi-fi to guests.

David Bolton, the president of Waterloo’s town council, has said the depot’s new more integral placement will be important to the town’s future.

“This train depot played a central role in Waterloo’s history and it will once again play a significant role in its future,” said Bolton.

Officials said the depot will be left raised for about a week so crews can run utilities and finish the foundation.