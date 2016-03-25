Blues rocker Joe Bonamassa to perform at Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Grammy-nominated blues-rock guitar icon Joe Bonamassa will bring his new North American fall tour to Fort Wayne.

Bonamassa will perform at the historic Embassy Theatre Dec. 2. Tickets go on sale April 1.

Hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation, Bonamassa has redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

The rocker’s new studio solo album, Blues of Desperation, will be released this Friday.

Bonamassa has scored 15 #1 Billboard Blues albums, more than any other artist in history. His Different Shades of Blue debuted at No. 8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart, his highest charting album, first Top 10 and his biggest sales week ever. In 2014, the guitarist received his first-ever Grammy nomination (for Best Blues Album) for Seesaw, and was named 2014’s Billboard Blues Artist of the Year.

Tickets for Bonamassa’s Fort Wayne show are $128, $102, $92 and $72. They will go on sale April 1 at ticketmaster.com, charge-by-phone (800) 745-3000 and at the Embassy box office.