‘Heroes and Legends’ to battle in wrestling matches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Wrestlers will take center stage in the Summit City for Heroes and Legends VIII at the Memorial Coliseum.

The event set for Sunday, April 9 will feature 11 matches including a 20-man battle royal beginning at 5 p.m.

Before wrestlers hit the ring, fans have the chance to meet the wrestling stars at noon. Guests include Road Warrior Animal, Billy Gunn, Tatanka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, and more.

Then they will fight it out with the final match between Dru Skillz, Heroes and Legend’s World Champion, against Challenger Abyss.

For more information and to buy tickets visit Heroes and Legends.