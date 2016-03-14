Battleground Ohio abuzz ahead of lively primary

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is pulsing with election activity ahead of Tuesday’s critical winner-take-all primary.

Republican Gov. John Kasich is hoping for his first state win, as he campaigns with 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The latest Quinnipiac University poll places Kasich in a statistical tie with GOP front-runner Donald Trump, who planned to rally near Youngstown Monday.

Democrat Bernie Sanders rallied in Youngstown and Akron after joining a successful push last week allowing Ohio 17-year-olds to vote. Rival Hillary Clinton also campaigned in Ohio all weekend.

Ex-Gov. Ted Strickland looked to defeat Democratic challenger P.G. Sittenfeld for the chance to face Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman this fall. The Cincinnati councilman challenged Strickland over the party’s wishes.

Ohioans are also deciding primary contests for state Legislature and the Ohio Supreme Court.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.