Teen who survived Michigan shootings moved to rehab center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who survived a mass shooting in southwestern Michigan has been transferred to a rehabilitation center after 17 days in a hospital.

A doctor says Abigail Kopf’s recovery from a major brain injury has been “exceptional.” Dr. Aaron Lane-Davies says it’s still a “long journey ahead.”

Abigail was transferred Tuesday to a rehabilitation center in Grand Rapids from Bronson Children’s Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was one of two survivors during a series of random shootings in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20.

Six people were killed, including four women who were with Abigail outside a restaurant.

Doctors at another hospital gave a positive report about 25-year-old Tiana Carruthers. She was shot four times outside an apartment building, but a full recovery is expected.