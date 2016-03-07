Indiana Tech Men’s Track and Field team win third straight NAIA Indoor title

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The top-ranked Indiana Tech men’s indoor track and field team successfully defended their title for the third straight year as they scored 105 to take home the title at the NAIA Indoor Championships at David E. Walker Track at Gentry Field.

Head coach Doug Edgar was named Coach of the Year after guiding his team to their third title in a row, the first team to three-peat since Azusa Pacific (Calif.) won four in a row from 2007-10.

John Hester got Tech its first champion of the meet as he captured the 600 meter title with a time of 1:18.36. Devon Marrow finished third in 1:19.10 to capture All-American honors.

Harris Edwards III would capture the 200m title with a time of 21.09

The 4x400m relay of Hester, John Broaden, DeShawn Woods and Harris Edwards III concluded the championships with a first-place and school record time of 3:09.41.

DeShawn Woods finished second in the 400m with a 48.25 to earn All-American status.

Harris Edwards III ran a 6.766 in the 60m to place fourth, getting edged out of third by five-thousandths of a second.

The Warriors had two All-Americans in the triple jump as Alain Dixon and Tyler Williams finished third and fifth, respectively, with marks of 15.06m/49-5 and 14.40m/47-3.

Trevor Wright finished fourth in the shot put to garner All-American honors after throwing 16.55m/54-3.75 on his first attempt. Malik Stuart took sixth with a toss of 16.46m/54-0 to also earn All-American status.

Tech will take next weekend off before beginning the outdoor season on March 18 with the Wake Forest Open in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.