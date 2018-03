MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City graduate Derek Hinen tallied 30 points but it wasn’t enough as Huntington fell 87-79 at Indiana Wesleyan in the first round of the Crossroads League tournament.

Huntington finishes 13-18 on the season while IWU advances to host Bethel in the semifinals on Saturday.

Devon Merder netted 15 points for HU while Trevor Lockwood added 10.

IWU was led by Lane Mahurin wiht 24 points and Jonny Marlin with 20.

Huntington finishes the season 13-18 overall.