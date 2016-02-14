Homestead freshman Jackie Brenn wins diving state championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead freshman Jackie Brenn showed promise of things to come by winning the one meter diving competition with 485.45 points. She was the first freshman diver to win the state title and the first from her school to win the event.

The Carmel girls swimming and diving team won nine of 12 events in claiming a national record 30th consecutive state championship at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Homestead and Carroll finished in the top ten in the team results. The Spartans came in 7th place and the Chargers came in 9th place.