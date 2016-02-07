Fort Wayne’s young professionals go out for a ‘Night at the Opera’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Young professionals from all over Northeast Indiana flocked to the 12th annual Masquerade Ball. The Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana (YLNI) hosted the “Night at the Opera” at the Embassy Theatre in Downtown Fort Wayne Saturday night. About 150 people attended the social networking event. YLNI’s mission is to connect young leaders in the area and to get them to stick around as they develop their careers.

“We want to provide social events and opportunities for young people to get together and connect and to make Fort Wayne a better place to live, work and play and this is a night where we’re making it a more fun place to play,” said John Foxworthy, YLNI’s vice president of social programming.

Nick Munson, a team lead at Lincoln Financial, brought his fiancé out for the night of opera-themed fun.

“We don’t usually get to dress up and do something like this,” the 27-year-old YLNI member said. “It’s a good change of pace, instead of just going out like you normally do and just meet with a bunch of other local people our age that are professionals.”

YLNI has a couple more big social events coming up this year. The Living Fort Wayne Concert Series and Living Fort Wayne Film Series begin in May. YLNI has been a Fort Wayne staple since 2004. To learn more about the group, check out their website.