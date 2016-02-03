2 arrested after Robinwood Dr. drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday evening.

The FWPD Vice and Narcotics Division executed the warrant in the 4100 block of Robinwood Drive around 7 p.m. The FWPD Emergency Services Team and Indiana State Police also assisted.

According to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks, the investigation centered around the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The following individuals were charged:

Damien Cross, 35 Possession of methamphetamine Possession of paraphernalia (2 counts) Possession of two or more precursors Visiting a common nuisance



Stephen L. Reed, 28 Manufacturing of methamphetamine Possession of methamphetamine Possession of two or more precursors Possession of illegal syringe Dumping controlled substance waste Possession of paraphernalia Possession of a device or substance to interfere with drug testing



Cross and Reed were arrested at the home. No additional information was available early Wednesday morning.