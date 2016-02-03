2 arrested after Robinwood Dr. drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday evening.

The FWPD Vice and Narcotics Division executed the warrant in the 4100 block of Robinwood Drive around 7 p.m. The FWPD Emergency Services Team and Indiana State Police also assisted.

According to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks, the investigation centered around the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The following individuals were charged:

  • Damien Cross, 35
    Damien Cross, 35 (Photo Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff's Department)
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of paraphernalia (2 counts)
    • Possession of two or more precursors
    • Visiting a common nuisance
  •  Stephen L. Reed, 28
    • Manufacturing of methamphetamine
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of two or more precursors
    • Possession of illegal syringe
    • Dumping controlled substance waste
    • Possession of paraphernalia
    • Possession of a device or substance to interfere with drug testing

Cross and Reed were arrested at the home. No additional information was available early Wednesday morning.

 

 

Stephen Reed, 28 (Photo Courtesy: Allen County Sheriff's Department)
