2 arrested after Robinwood Dr. drug bust

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday evening.
The FWPD Vice and Narcotics Division executed the warrant in the 4100 block of Robinwood Drive around 7 p.m. The FWPD Emergency Services Team and Indiana State Police also assisted.
According to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks, the investigation centered around the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
The following individuals were charged:
- Damien Cross, 35
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of paraphernalia (2 counts)
- Possession of two or more precursors
- Visiting a common nuisance
- Stephen L. Reed, 28
- Manufacturing of methamphetamine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of two or more precursors
- Possession of illegal syringe
- Dumping controlled substance waste
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of a device or substance to interfere with drug testing
Cross and Reed were arrested at the home. No additional information was available early Wednesday morning.