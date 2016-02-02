Marijuana shipments totaling 21 pounds seized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police and postal service inspectors seized some 21 pounds of marijuana in seven different packages shipped from California to five different Fort Wayne homes.

In response, on Tuesday, police went to those homes and business to investigate, state police spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz said. No arrests have been made.

