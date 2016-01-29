Beachem goes for 22 in Notre Dame’s loss at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Trevor Cooney scored 22 points to lead four Syracuse players in double figures, and the Orange beat No. 25 Notre Dame 81-66 on Thursday night.

It was the fourth victory of the season over a ranked team for Syracuse (14-8, 4-5 ACC), which built a 44-27 halftime lead and was not threatened in the second half by the Irish (14-6, 5-3), who played without injured point guard and leading scorer Demetrius Jackson.

The loss snapped the Irish’s four-game win streak.

Michael Gbinije, Tyler Lydon and Malachi Richardson each scored 15 for Syracuse.

Notre Dame freshman guard Rex Pflueger made his first career start in place of Jackson, who is out with a pulled right hamstring with Steve Vasturia playing point guard.

New Haven High School graduate V.J. Beachem led Notre Dame with 22 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, four in the second half, while Vasturia finished with 16 points.

